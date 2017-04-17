Chris Jans named 26th head basketball coach at New Mexico State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Basketball has filled their head coach vacancy, left by now UNM Head Coach Paul Weir. The University decided on Wichita State Associate Head Coach Chris Jans, and made it official on Monday afternoon.

“What sold me most on Chris was his tremendous respect for the history of New Mexico State basketball and the potential that it holds,” said NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia.

At 48 years old, Jans is now the 26th head coach in NMSU program history. Jans is a 25 year veteran of college basketball, both as head coach and assistant coach.

He has decorated junior college coaching credentials, but has only coached one season at the D-1 level. In 2014-2015, Jans led Bowling Green to a 21-12 record, their first 20 win season in over 10 years, but Jans was fired after only one season.

He was fired after Bowling Green did an investigation into a video showing him at a bar, behaving inappropriately towards a woman.

“I failed that night and it was embarrassing. It was embarrassing for my family, it was embarrassing for the university. I am a better person and I am a better coach now, than I was then,” said NMSU Head Coach Chris Jans.

The scandal is now behind him and he is ready to build upon NMSU basketball.

“I understand what it means to be the leader of this program, and I don’t take it lightly,” said Jans.

Jans reportedly signed a four year deal that averages out to $275,000 a year plus incentives.