Artists give new life to discarded items

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyday items are getting a fresh start thanks to local artists.

The 8th Annual ABQ Recycled Art Fair is an annual event which features New Mexico art vendors, a youth market, educational activities, fun contests, and live musical performances. Recycled art is work created from 75 percent or more discarded material—most of which would have otherwise piled up in storm water drains or landfills. The general inspiration is to rethink: “reduce, reuse, recycle”.

The 8th Annual ABQ Recycled Art Fair is free for the whole family and will be held at the Open Space Visitor Center on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. A variety of activities will be held on both days between 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information on the fair, visit the Recycled Art Fair website.