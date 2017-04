ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Desert Greens Golf Course played host to this year’s APS Metro Golf Championships. It was a perfect day for golf on Monday, and the course saw some good scores across the board. Here are the team final standings and individual winners:

Boys

La Cueva 312 Cleveland/ Manzano 319

Individual Champion: Bowen Davis (Manzano) 72

Girls

Pius X 344 Cleveland 353 La Cueva 386

Individual Champion: Jacque Galloway (Cleveland) 75