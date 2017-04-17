April 17 Morning Rush: Pence warns NKorea after medium-range ballistic missile was launched over the weekend

1. President Trump’s national security adviser said the U.S. is working with its allies and China to respond to the threat from North Korea.Tensions flared between the two countries over the weekend after the north launched what the U.S. believes was a medium-range ballistic missile from its submarine base. It failed to explode just after it left the ground. Still, the vice president sent out a stern warning to the north declaring the “era of strategic patience is over.”

Full Story: Pence warns NKorea ‘era of strategic patience is over’

2.This morning the mother of a New Mexico teen boy is calling for justice as video of his arrest goes viral. The Deming mom says her son was just trying to pay a fine. Video of the incident shows the teen was paying with all coins and had dumped out the change onto the counter when the clerk for some reason became upset and called the police. The mother says her son didn’t have a chance to pull his hands out of his pocket before officers started shouting and soon after was taken to the ground by three officers. But, the video appears to show the teen try to kick an officer. The department says officers asked the teen to remove his hands from his pocket but he didn’t.

Full Story: Deming teen pays fine in quarters, soon after, police arrest him

3.A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Afternoon temperatures will warm well above average statewide with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s expected (a few locales even likely to hit the low 90s over the far Southeast Plains).

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. By June people could see an app developed by a Taos teen on iPhones and Androids. Justis Daniel, his mom, and a group of his classmates from Taos Steam Academy submitted their prototype of the “see something say something app” to the Verizon innovative learning app challenge. They won best in the nation. The app is still a prototype but has a built in feature that connects teens to a crisis hotline. Justis said he was inspired after his friend took his own life.

Full Story: Taos teen creates app to prevent teen suicides

5. Local swimmers, coaches, and parents will be watching city council closely tonight. Councilors are set to vote on whether to rename the Sandia high school pool after beloved longtime metro coach Betsy Patterson. She coached the Sandia High swim team and a local club team for a combined 24 years before she died after a battle with breast cancer in 2014.

Full Story: City councilors vote to rename Sandia high school

The Morning’s Top Stories