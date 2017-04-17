Animal Welfare surprises 90-year-old volunteer on her birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a special birthday surprise for a special volunteer at the Animal Welfare Department.

It was all about celebrating her 90th birthday.

Florence Sanders started volunteering at the Animal Welfare Department in 2013.

With limited experience, she started in the “Happy Cat” room and is now a fan favorite among the cats.

Sanders turns 90 on Wednesday, but they wanted to surprise her Monday.

“I certainly didn’t expect all of this, and this wonderful cake and flowers. I’ve always hated surprises but I kind of like this one,” Sanders said.

Sanders says she’s always been around pets but mostly dogs. That is, until she started volunteering.