ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing another man in his home during a robbery, then vanishing for twenty years is due in court Monday.

In 1996 police say they found then 43-year-old Rick Brodbeck’s body.

Last August they arrested 38-year-old Jedidiah Rose on a car theft related charge and matched his DNA with the scene from the alleged murder.

He’s set to go to trial in October for first-degree murder.