Albuquerque police: Accused thief suspected in recent bank robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an accused thief who was out on the streets awaiting trial in another case, has been up to his old tricks.

Police say Isaac Dodge was caught on security cameras in June walking into the Dog House restaurant on Central, armed with a shotgun and demanding workers to clean out the register.

Police believe he was behind four other armed robberies around the city before that.

Dodge was released on bond and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

According to court documents, Dodge is suspected of two recent bank robberies.

In the first, authorities say he held a gun to a customer’s head. The second time, police say Dodge was caught on camera wearing a motorcycle helmet earlier this month.