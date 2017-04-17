Albuquerque police: 1 dead after six-vehicle crash at Central, Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person is dead after a six-vehicle crash.

Officers responded to the crash on Central Avenue at Wyoming Boulevard on Monday afternoon just before 1 p.m.

APD says one person was severely injured in the crash and did not survive, while several others were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Police are investigating to determine what happened, but say speed is considered a factor.

No further information is available at this time.

APD and AFD are responding to an accident with injuries at Wyoming and Central. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) April 17, 2017