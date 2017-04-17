Albuquerque man transforms yard into ‘Bunnytown, USA’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Easter may be over, but not for one Albuquerque man who has a love for bunnies.

Jeff Hartzer has created Bunnytown, USA. He started with one rabbit. He now has five plus a whole yard of rabbit memorabilia.

He found some of it at thrift stores, and other people like to buy him items.

It’s not just for pretty though, Hartzer says the items protect the bunnies from hawks.

Hartzer says Bunnytown has changed a lot over the years.

“If you come here next week, it will be different, the rabbits dig holes. The only constant in Bunnytown in change,” Hartzer said.

Hartzer thinks his bunnies may have reproduced, but won’t know for a while since babies don’t leave their burrow for several weeks after being born.

