2013 Boston Marathon memorials are in the works

Workers make final preparations of the finish line before the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) – Plans are in the works for memorials to mark the sites where two bombs exploded during the 2013 Boston Marathon.

City officials and the families of five people who died in the bombing or its aftermath say there’s also a plan to build a separate, larger memorial to victims, survivors ,and responders.

Pablo Eduardo is a Massachusetts resident and internationally known sculptor. He’ll create the memorial markers on Boylston Street where bombs killed three spectators and wounded more than 260 others.

Eduardo said Monday his goal is to “embody the spirit of those we lost and the spirit of the city they loved.”

