ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police are currently investigating a suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque.

Police say they responded to a house in the area of San Mateo and Menaul and discovered a deceased subject.

APD says they do have one person in custody.

Little information is known at this time as the investigation is still active.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

KRQE will provide details as information is made available