NMSU Basketball Reportedly down to two head coach finalists

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- It was a shock to the entire state when Paul Weir decided to change sides and take the head coaching job at UNM. NMSU athletics has since been on a coaching search to find the right fit at New Mexico State.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, “Newly announced Wichita St associate HC Chris Jans and top/sitting New Mexico St asst Jesse Bopp are the finalists for the NMSU job”, said in a tweet on Saturday.

Chris Jans has spent most of his coaching career as an assistant, but does have 1 year of D-1 coaching experience. The player’s choice for the new head coach would have to be current assistant Jesse Bopp. Players have taken to twitter expressing how they want Bopp as their Head Coach next season.

Bopp would be a young head coach at 33, but he has worked under some pretty good coaches. Billy Donovan at Florida and Shaka Smart at VCU. Stick with KRQE Sports for all the latest on NMSU’s next head coach for men’s basketball.