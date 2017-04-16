Lobo Running Backs ready to take on 2017

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Lobo Football Spring Practices are starting to wind down. The Spring Showcase will be on Saturday at 10:30 am. Coach Bob Davie has been very impressed with how good his wide receivers have looked this spring, but don’t forget about the running backs.

Garnering national attention ever year, the UNM Running back core is deep and stronger than ever. They do lose a key piece in Teriyom Gipson for 2017, but they believe they have the pieces to still be very competitive next season. “You just got a lot of guys that are going to show up every Saturday and take the program higher than it was last year”, said UNM RB Daryl Chestnut.

The Lobos ranked at the top in the nation for rushing offense, and this team has some personal goals that they hope to attain. “Most touchdowns in a career and I think it’s 33, right now I am at 25 and then I am also going for the most touchdowns in the nation and I think it is 41. It’s my last year I am going all the way out so if I strive, strive for the stars. It’s my way to go out with a bang”, said UNM RB Richard McQuarley.