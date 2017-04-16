Kristen’s Easter Sunday Forecast

SUNDAY: A nice but cool start to our Easter with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Although you’ll likely need a light sweater or jacket this morning, no need this afternoon! Expect high temperatures to climb well above seasonal normals with the Albuquerque-metro area topping out near 80°. A cold front slipping in over the Eastern Plains will cool temperatures a few degrees and also help trigger a few spotty storms. Developed storms have the potential to be strong to severe – threats: large hail and damaging winds. The majority of us can expect sunshine and breezy to windy conditions.

MONDAY: Mostly quiet across the state with mostly sunny conditions and warm temperautres statewide. Expect afternoon highs to top out well above seasonal averages – widespread 60s, 70s and 80s (even low 90s across the far Southeast!) Breezy to windy conditions will return to the area.

TUESDAY: A storm passing to our north will crank up the winds yet again – expect breezy to windy conditions through the day. Afternoon highs will remain warm with low 80s expected within the Rio Grande Valley.