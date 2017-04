It’s going to be a quiet and very nice start to the workweek with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures! A storm system will pass well north of New Mexico Tuesday, causing little to no impact on the state.

Another storm system will scrape Northern New Mexico toward the end of the week. This will give the northern half of the state a shot at showers Thursday and especially Friday. Winds will also crank up across the state. The storm clears late Friday, leading to a quiet but cooler weekend.