ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Isotopes dropped their 2nd straight game in Tacoma on Sunday afternoon 3-1. Mike Tauchman would be the only run producer for the Topes on Sunday, hitting a solo homerun in the 3rd inning.

With the loss Albuquerque is now 6-5 on the season, and will look to prevent a Tacoma sweep on Monday at 12:35 pm.

The Isotopes will be back home for an 8-game home stand. They start out with Reno on Tuesday at 6:35pm and that game will be 50 cent hot dog night at the park.