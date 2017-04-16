Hundreds gather for Easter egg hunt at Sandia Lakes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Kids everywhere had their eyes on Easter eggs Sunday and News 13 caught one mad grab at Sandia Lakes.

Hundreds gathered at the recreation area of Sandia Lakes Sunday afternoon for some family fun including an egg-hunt frenzy that was over in a matter of seconds.

Families we spoke with said “whatever Easter means to you, this is the kind of day everyone can enjoy”.

Plenty of families set up for the event with tents, blankets, and picnic gear to enjoy the beautiful spring weather.