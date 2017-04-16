Denver group to open International Church of Cannabis

DENVER, COLO (KRQE)– Meanwhile a group in Denver is gearing up to welcome pot-smokers not as club-goers, but as a congregation.

The International Church of Cannabis plans to open its doors on the upcoming “high holiday” April 20th.

It’s the work of a group called the Elevationists is working to breathe new life into an old Lutheran church.

In addition to worship, organizers say the facility will host documentary screenings, guest speakers, and musical performances.

The group says it’s especially working to ensure the church is accessible to those with disabilities.