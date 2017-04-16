Deming teen pays fine in quarters, soon after, police arrest him

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A Deming mom says her son was trying to pay a fine when he ended up pinned to the ground by police and in handcuffs. Video of the incident went viral and the teen’s mom is speaking out.

“My son decides to pay the fine in quarters,” said Andrea Acosta, the mother of Juan Weaver who’s seen in the videos.

The staff at the Deming Municipal Court are heard in the teen’s video asking him to go back to the bank.

He continued to dump out the coins from a box, every last cent. Acosta said then a woman at the court called the police.

“We go outside and then, 4 or 5 police cars just drove by,” said Acosta.

She said the cops then approached them, asking questions.

“Are you an adult? It’s a simple question, why is your mommy here then?” said a female officer heard in the video.

Acosta said the officers asked her son for ID.

“But they don’t even give him the chance to pull his hands from his pockets,” she said.

She said what happened next, she could have never expected.

“Get your hand out of the pocket, sir now! Turn around!” said a male officer in the video.

Soon after, Weaver was taken to the ground by three officers, one yelled taser several times, and then the boy appears to be kicking an officer.

“I feel horrible, I want to go from here, I want nothing to do with Deming,” said Acosta, reflecting on what happened.

Weaver is finally subdued and handcuffed, his mother heard frantically screaming in the background asking officer why they did this to her son.

“I wish the best to the officers but I don’t think it’s right,” said Acosta.

She said she sees what happened very differently.

“The only thing I want is some justice,” she said.

After the family’s video of the arrest went viral, the Deming Police Department issued a statement on Facebook.

On March 31, 2017 at approximately 3:55 P.M officers from the Deming Police Department were dispatched to a disturbance at 309 S. Gold, which is Municipal Court. Dispatch advised officers they could hear yelling in the background of the phone call reporting the incident. This information heightened the officer’s expectation regarding their safety. Upon arrival officers met with the parties involved in the disturbance. It was learned that there was an argument between court staff and a male subject later identified as Juan Weaver. As officers were talking with Juan Weaver he placed his hand in his pocket. Officers asked for him to remove his hand for officer safety. Mr. Weaver placed his hand back in his pocket and officers again asked him to remove his hand for officer safety as the officers had no idea what he was carrying in his pocket and same was big enough to house a weapon. Mr. Weaver refused to take his hand out of his pocket the second time thereby disobeying the lawful order of the officer’s. At that point, Mr. Weaver was asked for his identification and he refused to provide officers with identification saying he didn’t have to while at the same time the officers were removing Weaver’s hand from his pocket. Mr. Weaver was then advised he was being placed under arrest. Mr. Weaver resisted and assaulted the officers and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. As is standard, every time a Juvenile is arrested, a probation officer from CYFD does an assessment to determine whether the juvenile will be continued in detention or released to his parents based upon charges after arrest. In this case the results from the assessment called for the continued detention of the juvenile based upon the severity of the Juvenile’s actions in this case.

