ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Spring is definitely in swing at the BioPark where residents are enjoying some seasonal fun.

Sunday, the animals got spring-themed toys and other items to investigate, play with, and in many cases rip to shreds.

Zookeepers say the “Spring Fling” is all about creating a more stimulating and energetic environment for the animals hopefully encouraging natural behaviors they might exhibit in the wild.