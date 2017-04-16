Argument over photo on cell phone lands Albuquerque man behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– What started as a couple’s argument over a photo on a woman’s cell phone, ended with her husband behind bars.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to an apartment complex near San Pedro and Gibson in March.

A woman told police her husband, 30-year-old Isaiah Gurule, got upset after seeing a picture of another man on her phone.

She says he pulled her off the bed, took her phone, at one point choked her and threatened to kill her and himself.

Court documents show Gurule’s mom and brother showed up and had to wrestle a knife away from Gurule.

Police caught up with Gurule and arrested him.

Gurule is charged with kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon among other charges.