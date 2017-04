ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– APD’s SWAT team spent hours trying to coax a suspected burglar out of a commercial building near 4th and I-40 Sunday morning.

Police say the man tried to hide behind the foam insulation in the rafters, but the dogs gave him away.

After nearly seven hours, the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

The man’s name has not been released but APD says he’s a known repeat offender.