ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eldorado Graduated and former Eagle stand out QB, Zach Gentry made the highlight reel on Saturday in Michigan’s annual Spring Game. The QB to Tight End transfer seems to be making the transition just fine, as he broke off for a 55 yard touchdown.

He showed his speed, his agility, and his size to perfection on this play. The transition might just work out for the Eldorado QB, as he enters next season.