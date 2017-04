ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Class 6A District 1 had a clash on Saturday as Piedra Vista came to the metro to take on Cibola. The Panthers showed their skill at the plate on Saturday, as they scored 11 runs in their 11-0 victory.

Piedra Vista is now 3-2 in district play, while the Cougars drop to 0-5.