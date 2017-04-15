Man held on high bond after situation in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man who caused a scene on Broadway near Santa Fe Avenue Friday evening will stay in jail on a high bond.

According to a criminal complaint, 48-year-old Victor Najera got into a fight with another man.

Police say neighbors rushed inside when they heard him start shooting a gun.

Police called in air support to help track Najera and officers later arrested him.

Saturday a judge set his bond at $20,000 cash only.

Najera is facing six charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two abuse of a child charges.