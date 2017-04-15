Kristen’s Saturday Evening Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: A clear, quiet and cool night ahead of us with overnight lows in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Slightly breezy conditions will continue over eastern NM with a clear sky overhead statewide.

EASTER SUNDAY: A cool start to the day – you’ll likely want to grab a light jacket or sweater before heading out. Afternoon temperatures will be very comfortable with highs climbing above seasonal averages statewide – expect widespread 50s & 60s over northern NM… central and southern NM can expect warmer temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A cold front pushing in over northeast NM will cool temperatures over northeast and east-central NM. This front will also help spark a few strong to potentially severe storms by late day. Threats with any developed storm will be large hail and strong winds. Be on the look of for these developing storms in the afternoon and evening across eastern NM.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: A mostly quiet day with sunshine and warm temperatures statewide. Breezy to windy conditions can be expected as an approaching storm passes to our north.