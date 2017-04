ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– The community had a chance to receive some free healthcare services Saturday.

Nearly 500 people stopped by the Feria De Salud: A Day of Free Healthcare event in northwest Albuquerque.

They were able to take advantage of medical services like eye screenings, hearing checks and immunizations.

Some also received no cost mammograms.

The day also included some fun for kids like a rock climbing wall.