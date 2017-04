ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Easter egg seekers gathered to pick up nearly 16-thousand eggs Saturday.

Turning Point Church hosted the fun event for the kiddos at Bernalillo High School.

Their creative approach to this massive egg hunt started with a helicopter drop of thousands of eggs.

Kids and parents say they certainly enjoyed the fun.

The event even included helicopter rides and pictures with the Easter Bunny.