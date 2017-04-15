Espanola School Board to enter negotiations on contract buy out of embattled superintendent

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Espanola School Board has agreed to enter negotiations to buy out the remaining contract of embattled Espanola Public Schools Superintendent, Eric Martinez.

On Monday board members voted to oust Martinez less than a year after hiring him on a two-year contract.

Martinez was placed on paid administrative leave back in March.

This comes as the Public Education Department claims Martinez hired people without background checks or licenses.

Martinez also came under fire for rehiring controversial basketball coach Richard Martinez, who was accused of verbally abusing players.