Bomb teams host all-inclusive Easter egg hunt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of local explosives experts are turning their training into an unlikely treat for kids of all ages and abilities.

Bomb team members combined with a droning tone may seem to spell trouble for some. But those gathered at the USS Bullhead Memorial Park Saturday morning weren’t disarming explosives.

They were handing out candy.

That steady ding translated to a treasure transmitter for Albuquerque kids, like a beacon for eager Easter egg seekers. That’s especially true for kids, like Brian Gallejos, who wouldn’t be able to find them on his own without them.

“When I hear it, I can just find it,” said Brian.

John Johnson is with the Air Force’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team. He and other members are trained to take apart electronic devices, so they can pretty well put them back together.

“We used our training to build a simple circuit that’ll make the eggs beep,” said Technical Sergeant, John Johnson.

Instead of bombs, the Air Force and Army EOD teams partnered with some of Albuquerque Police’s Bomb Squad to build beeping Easter eggs for the blind and visually impaired.

“The buzzers we use are the same buzzers we use in our training aids,” Johnson explained. “That means you did something wrong, usually.”

That certainly was not the case on Saturday.

“To see the looks on their faces. It’s been great,” said Johnson.

Johnson says they also put out non-beeping eggs so all kids could participate.

He says the eggs are reusable and plans to make the hunt an annual tradition. Johnson adds, he hopes to make it even better next year.

“We put them together a little over a week ago so, unfortunately, some of the batteries didn’t work out for us. It was okay. We adapted. That’s what we’re trained to do in the military,” said Johnson.

