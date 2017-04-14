VA Hospital demonstrates how 3-D printing is helping veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The VA Medical Center gave KRQE News 13 a look at how 3-D printing is helping veterans.

A demonstration was held Friday showing how 3-D printing works.

Visitors also got a chance to see an assortment of 3-D printed items such as orthotics, research tools and devices that assist veterans during their day to day life.

“Think maybe a little custom accessory for their wheelchair to hold something in just a proper position, or a device for eating. Say, a custom handle for silverware or something like that would provide more function for them,” said Ben Salatin, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Albuquerque’s VA Hospital is one of five VA Hospitals across the country to receive a 3-D printer from Stratasys, one of the largest manufactures of 3-D printers.