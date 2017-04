ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man arrested for a cold case killing is back in jail Friday night.

Jedidiah Rose was arrested in August. Albuquerque police say Rose murdered 43-year-old Rick Brodbeck back in 1996.

Investigators linked Rose to the crime with DNA recovered during another arrest. When they questioned him, police say he admitted killing Brodbeck and stealing his truck.

Rose was out of jail, awaiting trial, but arrested again after failing a drug test earlier this week.