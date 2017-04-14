Students Honored in “Oscar-style” Awards Ceremony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of Albuquerque’s most creative students will soon be celebrated in a local awards ceremony.

Every year the Media Arts Collaborative Charter School (MACCS) recognizes the best in student achievement in both Media and Core courses during a formal “Oscar-style” awards ceremony.

MACCS is a uniquely supportive environment which fosters creative thinking, and whose alumni often find success in the TV & Film industry upon graduation.

MACCS Ninth Annual Student Showcase Gala is open to the public and will be held at the South Broadway Cultural Center on Saturday, April 22 at 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the Showcase Gala, visit the MACCS website.