Petition started to save men’s and women’s ski programs at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A petition has been started to save the University of New Mexico men’s and women’s skiing program.

UNM announced Thursday it’s cutting the program to save the athletic department about $600,000 a year.

A Change.org petition is going around asking for signatures to give to the Board of Regents.

At last check, it has more than $3,000 signatures. The ski team has been in existence since 1970 and brought UNM its first national team title in any sport in 2004.

If you want to sign the petition, click here.

