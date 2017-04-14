One known candidate in the running for UNM president position

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico’s president search continues.

One candidate in the running according to the Albuquerque Journal is the New Mexico higher Education Secretary Barbara Damron. She says she has applied for the position and the university told her others nominated her as well.

The search committee will continue to review and evaluate candidates until the fall.

Chaouki Abdallah currently serves as the school’s acting president after the former UNM president Bob Frank stepped down in December.