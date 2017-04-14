On The Stage: Wizard Of Oz Youth Theater Production

Megan Maher, Executive Director of the Santa Fe Performing Arts, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and to tell us about their youth summer programs.

The Wizard of Oz is April 21st, at 7 p.m. and on the 22nd, 23rd, 29th and 30th at 2 p.m., at the Armory for the Arts Theater, 1050 Old Pecos Tr, in Santa Fe.

The Ongoing SFPA onsite teen and youth programs, plus outreach with Santa Fe Public Schools providing students with professional training in performance art and life skills.

Their Spooky Summer of ’17 summer youth theater program is going on in June and July, though a six-week intensive. There are two different age groups to participate in, ages 6 through 12 is doing Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’ and for kids 13 through 19 they are doing ‘Sweeney Todd.’ Auditions for ‘Sweeney Todd are June 12th, 13th and 14th.

For more on all of their events, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living