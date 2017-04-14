NMDOT crew working around the clock to keep pilgrims safe

By Published:
Chimayo

CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico Department of Transportation crews will be out working around the clock to keep pilgrims safe.

They’re doing this by putting up orange barrels, temporary pedestrian “walk signs” along the route, and much more.

NMDOT officials say they’ve met with local emergency response personnel over the past three weeks to prepare the routes.

Officials say motorists really need to be aware of all of the pilgrims that will be in the area, to reduce your speed and use caution during this time.

Crews will also be setting up light towers and handing out glow sticks to walkers to keep everyone visible but they also suggest wearing clothes that are easy to see.

“We suggest for the pedestrians to wear light colored clothing or reflective gear or something that has reflectivity on the front or back especially if they’re walking in the early morning or evening hours,” said Rosanne Rodriguez, District Five.

If you’re heading to the area, here’s some information you need to know. Crews have closed a right lane on US 84 between NM 599 and Tesuque. Walkers will be guided to the on/off ramps at each interchange between Santa Fe and Cuyamungue. At the Cuyamungue Interchange, orange barrels and signage will guide the walkers away from the mainline to the east frontage road.

NMDOT officials say 20 employees will be working 12-hour shifts until Saturday at noon.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s