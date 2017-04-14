NMDOT crew working around the clock to keep pilgrims safe

CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico Department of Transportation crews will be out working around the clock to keep pilgrims safe.

They’re doing this by putting up orange barrels, temporary pedestrian “walk signs” along the route, and much more.

NMDOT officials say they’ve met with local emergency response personnel over the past three weeks to prepare the routes.

Officials say motorists really need to be aware of all of the pilgrims that will be in the area, to reduce your speed and use caution during this time.

Crews will also be setting up light towers and handing out glow sticks to walkers to keep everyone visible but they also suggest wearing clothes that are easy to see.

“We suggest for the pedestrians to wear light colored clothing or reflective gear or something that has reflectivity on the front or back especially if they’re walking in the early morning or evening hours,” said Rosanne Rodriguez, District Five.

If you’re heading to the area, here’s some information you need to know. Crews have closed a right lane on US 84 between NM 599 and Tesuque. Walkers will be guided to the on/off ramps at each interchange between Santa Fe and Cuyamungue. At the Cuyamungue Interchange, orange barrels and signage will guide the walkers away from the mainline to the east frontage road.

NMDOT officials say 20 employees will be working 12-hour shifts until Saturday at noon.