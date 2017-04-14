Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

Nice Easter Weekend

Temperatures will remain well above average with sunny skies throughout the Easter weekend. Highs in Albuquerque will top out right around 78° both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will increase at the beginning of next week boosting temperatures in the low 80’s. There is a weather change on the way by the end of next week with more moisture and cooler temperatures.

