Temperatures will remain well above average with sunny skies throughout the Easter weekend. Highs in Albuquerque will top out right around 78° both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will increase at the beginning of next week boosting temperatures in the low 80’s. There is a weather change on the way by the end of next week with more moisture and cooler temperatures.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
