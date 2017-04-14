Man connected to street gang and accused of burglary hit with $50K bond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to high-profile crimes in the metro was hit with a $50,000 cash only bond.
Kevin Golladay was one of 15 alleged gang member indicted by a grand jury for a number of crimes earlier this week.
A warrant was issued for his arrest when he didn’t show up to court.
That same night police arrested him for breaking into an 80-year old man’s home.
During his arraignment Friday, with tears streaming down his face — he pled not guilty to six charges including five 4th degree felonies.