Local textile company supplying jobs to immigrants and refugees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Kei and Molly Textiles is a downtown printing company with unique and colorful designs.

“We’re inspired by New Mexico, we’re inspired by our backgrounds,” said Kei Tsuzuki, the co-owner of the business.

Yet, most of the staff at Kei and Molly Textiles isn’t from New Mexico or even the United States.

“Esther’s from the Republic of Congo,” said Tsuziki.

Most of the women behind the work are immigrants and refugees.

“Jenney has actually been with us the longest, she was a dentist in Cuba,” said Tsuzuki.

Tsuzuki and Molly Luethi started the business nearly seven years ago with one idea in mind.

“To hire people that are recent immigrants or refugees to the community and being immigrants ourselves, we really felt a kinship,” said Tsuzuki.

They are now in a new location along Silver Avenue, with a retail shop in the front.

“We’ve had lots of different nationalities come through and sometimes they stay for a short period of time and move on and others have stayed with us for years,” said Luethi.

They make everything from their popular dish towels, to scarves and pillows. Their work is even sold in stores like Duran Central Pharmacy.

“They’re wildly popular, and they’re local,” said Mona Ghattas, the owner of Duran Central Pharmacy.

Their hope is to help new members of the community through their business.

“Refugees who come and are placed in Albuquerque without really without any notice before hand, they don’t know what it’s like here,” said Tsuzuki.

Their business is doing so well, they are having a grand opening of their new Silver Avenue location April 20, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.