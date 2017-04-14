Lobo baseball get series win against Missouri State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ray Birmingham and his University of New Mexico Lobos finished Friday night just like Thursday with a win. The Lobos defeated Missouri State 9-5 to win the three game series with one to play. Sophomore outfielder Jared Mang continued with his hot hitting. Mang delivered his second home run in as many games.

Mang also had an rbi double to bring in the Lobos first run of the game. The Lobos went into the third inning trailing 4-0 before cutting the deficit in half. Mang’s rbi double and Carl Stadujhar ground out also brought in a run. Stadjuhar went 2 for 3 at the plate driving in a pair of runs. The Lobos cut the deficit to one on a Danny Collier RBI single in the 4th.

They would score three runs in the 5th, going up for good. The win improves the Lobos record to 20-13 overall. The Lobos and Missouri State have a noon start time for the final game of the series Saturday.