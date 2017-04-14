Kristen’s Good Friday Forecast

FRIDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly to partly clear sky. For those partaking in today’s Good Friday pilgrimages across New Mexico, be sure to dress in layers – light jacket to start but you’ll be in fine in short sleeves this afternoon. High temperatures will top out well into the 60s, 70s and 80s statewide. Breezy to windy conditions will return to the area… and when combined with dry conditions, will raise fire concerns. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for central and northeast NM beginning 1PM through 7PM due to strong southwest winds 20-30mph and low humidity (<15%).

SATURDAY: A warm, sunny and breezy day across the state. Expect high temperatures to top out in the 60s, 70s and 80s in New Mexico (at to just a few degrees below what we have on tap Friday).