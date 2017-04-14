John’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Drier air continues to punch into the state this afternoon. Any showers and storms will be along the far eastern edge of the state. A few of those storms could be severe. The entire state continues to dry out for Easter weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures, and light winds.

The wind will return early next week as a storm system passes to the north. Another storm will dig deeper into the state toward the end of next week, giving the northern half of the state a better shot at picking up a few showers and storms. This looks to be a start of a pattern change that will take us into the end of April.