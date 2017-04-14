Hundreds trek to Tome Hill on Good Friday

TOMÉ HILL, N.M. (KRQE) – Many walk to keep promises they’ve made to God, while others spend the time praying for loved ones and asking for forgiveness for their sins.

Hundreds of people made the two-mile journey up the steep Tome Hill Friday.

The annual tradition began years ago with Christians paying penance for their sins. Many continue the traditions every year.

For 25 years now, one family has made the trek together. One of them includes their 82-year old father who walks 13 miles from the church in Belen while carrying a cross.

Friday morning, they walked for their son who died last year.

Many people continue the tradition as part of Easter week, saying special prayers at the hilltop shrine.