Grants officials confirm city councilor died in accident

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Grants officials confirm a city councilor there has died.

City officials say Councilor Edward “Eddie” Dickens died in an accidental shooting.

On Friday, the city released the following statement:

It’s a sad day in the City of Grants. On behalf of the City, the City Council & City Manager, we are very sad at the tragic loss of our District #2 City Councilman & friend, Edward Eli “Eddie” Dickens. Mr. Dickens, a longtime resident of Grants, served as a Councilman for the last three years. We understand from the sheriff’s office it was an accidental shooting. No further details will be discussed. We are respecting the Family’s wishes & waiting to hear from them for any further announcements.

No further information is available at this time.

 

