For Your Health: Vestido Rojo

Melissa Howard, American Heart Association volunteer, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Vestido Rojo, this weekend.

Women’s heart health is an important topic because we tend to ignore our own health and put others before ourselves. This event is a bilingual luncheon with specialists on hand to teach us the symptoms and risks, along with how to prepare heart-healthy meals.

Vestido Rojo, emceed by Jessica Garate is a free event being held at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque on Saturday, April 15th starting at 9 am. Registration is now open and for more information visit their website or Facebook.

