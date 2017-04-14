For Your Education: Brookline College Nursing Night

Heidi Chavez, Campus Director for Brookline College joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their Nursing Information Night.

Brookline College in Albuquerque offers a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. One of the benefits of a Brookline BSN is the small community and everyone knows each other. They are also a fully accredited school and on a fast track.

The Nursing Information Night is free and at their campus, on April 24th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can register for the event and get more information online.

