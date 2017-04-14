Faithful flock to El Santuario de Chimayo for Good Friday

NAMBE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Good Friday pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo is an annual tradition for many Catholics in New Mexico. They walk for prayer, reflection, and sacrifice.

Worshippers have flocked to the shrine in Chimayo, each Easter season, for 200 years.

Many travel to the adobe church to collect the dirt there which is said to have healing powers.

If you’re taking the trek, the Santa Fe Fire Department reminds you to dress in layers and wear light-colored clothing. They advise pilgrims to take water and snacks, don’t walk alone and tell someone where you’re going.

The Department of Transportation urges vendors to stay back from the road, to keep them and pilgrims safe, and to walk against traffic.

