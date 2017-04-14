Failed budget agreement talks with state leaders

By Published: Updated:
(KRQE/File Photo) cash ten dollar bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Face-to-face talks with Senate Majority leader Peter Wirth and House Speaker Brian Egolf with the governor have failed to produce an agreement on the budget.

Senator Wirth said the governor’s repeated ideas for solving a budget shortfall for the coming fiscal year that already has been rejected by lawmakers.

A Martinez spokesman said lawmakers continue to shirk responsibility and dig in their heels over the budget.

Wirth said the governor’s budget vetoes have created a constitutional crisis.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s