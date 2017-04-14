Energy company strikes $3 billion deal in New Mexico

By Published:
Oil drilling

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – Energy company ConocoPhillip has sold its assets in northwest New Mexico for $3 billion.

The Daily Times reported Thursday that a Hilcorp Energy Company affiliate purchased the property.

ConocoPhillip has been operating in the area for more than 50 years. The company announced intentions to sell last November.

According to the report, Hilcorp is one of the largest privately-held independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the country.

The company says it strives to support the communities it operates in by providing jobs, stimulating the economy and supporting local causes.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s